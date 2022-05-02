Google fights doxxing with updated personal info removal policy

Sergiu Gatlan reports:

Google has expanded its policies to allow doxxing victims to remove more of their personally identifiable information (PII) from search engine results starting earlier this week.

Removing doxxing content (contact info shared online with malicious intent) aims to protect the victims’ privacy and substantial risks of identity theft, financial fraud, and, in some cases, the potential of physical harm.

While people already had the option to request the removal of personal data that could be used in financial fraud, such as credit card and bank account info, before this update, Googlae now also allows demands to delete contact information.