Google Faces ‘Incognito’ Mode Trial in Chrome Privacy Suit

Aug 092023
Andrea Vittorio reports:
Alphabet Inc.’s Google may face a trial in a class action brought by consumers who claim its Chrome web browser continued to collect their data even while navigating online in private “Incognito” mode.
US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers rejected Google’s request for summary judgment in an order Monday, setting the stage for a potential trial in an Oakland, Calif. federal court. A major point of contention in the case is whether consumers and Google are on the same page about the meaning of Incognito mode.
