Google faces $5 billion lawsuit in U.S. for tracking ‘private’ internet use

 June 3, 2020

Jonathan Stempel reports:

Google was sued on Tuesday in a proposed class action accusing the internet search company of illegally invading the privacy of millions of users by pervasively tracking their internet use through browsers set in “private” mode.

The case is Brown et al v Google LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 20-03664.

