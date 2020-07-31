Google CEO says tech giant deletes this information used by police

 July 31, 2020  Posted by  Business, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Brooke Crothers reports:

Google now sets a time limit on data used by police for tracking suspects, the CEO said at Wednesday’s congressional hearing with tech giants.

The data is used for a so-called “geofence warrant,” which taps into a massive Google database that tracks where you go anonymously. It’s part and parcel of a trend by tech companies to track where you go, what you eat, and what you buy, among a host of other tracking information.

