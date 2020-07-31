Google CEO says tech giant deletes this information used by police

Jul 312020
July 31, 2020 Business, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Brooke Crothers reports:
Google now sets a time limit on data used by police for tracking suspects, the CEO said at Wednesday’s congressional hearing with tech giants.
The data is used for a so-called “geofence warrant,” which taps into a massive Google database that tracks where you go anonymously. It’s part and parcel of a trend by tech companies to track where you go, what you eat, and what you buy, among a host of other tracking information.
via FourthAmendment.com.