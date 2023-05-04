Google Beats Class Action Over Retention of Video-Viewing Info

Christopher Brown reports:

Google LLC defeated a proposed class action alleging it retained information about users’ video-watching histories in violation of video-privacy laws in New York and Minnesota.

Neither of the laws on which the plaintiffs based their claims—the New York Video Consumer Privacy Act and the Minnesota Video Privacy Law—contained a private right of action for Google’s alleged violations, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the US District Court for the Northern District of California said Monday.

