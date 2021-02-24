Google, Ascension expand pilot of health record search tool

Elise Reuter reports:

After striking a controversial collaboration with Google to build a tool to search health records, Ascension is making it available to more clinicians in an expanded pilot. Called Care Studio, the tool is designed to pull a patient’s health records into a central location, where physicians can search for certain terms, and more easily view lab results, medication and procedure orders, and progress notes.

Read more on MedCity News.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

