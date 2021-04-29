Google and Apple are the world’s biggest privacy regulators

Mark Scott and Vincent Manancourt report:

Move over, privacy watchdogs. Apple and Google are policing the internet.

It’s a claim that might make many howl. But by rolling out privacy-focused updates to their dominant mobile software, these two tech giants are doing more to change online tracking practices in a few weeks than years of regulation have done on either side of the Atlantic.

Take Apple. On Monday, the iPhone maker released a long-awaited upgrade that will force outside developers to ask users if they want their data collected. If people don’t, these third-party groups are straight out of luck.

The impact on data-heavy players, Facebook chief among them, is expected to be substantial enough that the company has flagged an impact on its earnings starting this quarter.