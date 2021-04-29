Google and Apple are the world’s biggest privacy regulators

Apr 292021
 
 April 29, 2021  Posted by  Business, Featured News

Mark Scott and Vincent Manancourt report:

Move over, privacy watchdogs. Apple and Google are policing the internet.

It’s a claim that might make many howl. But by rolling out privacy-focused updates to their dominant mobile software, these two tech giants are doing more to change online tracking practices in a few weeks than years of regulation have done on either side of the Atlantic.

Take Apple. On Monday, the iPhone maker released a long-awaited upgrade that will force outside developers to ask users if they want their data collected. If people don’t, these third-party groups are straight out of luck.

The impact on data-heavy players, Facebook chief among them, is expected to be substantial enough that the company has flagged an impact on its earnings starting this quarter.

Read more on Politico.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.