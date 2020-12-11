Google and Apple are banning technology for sharing users’ location data

Dec 112020
Mitchell Clark reports:
You may have never heard of the company X-Mode Social, but its code may be in some of the apps on your phone, tracking and selling your location data. Now, Google and Apple are trying to put a stop to it. According to a Wall Street Journal article, the tech companies have told developers to remove X-Mode’s code from their apps, or risk getting them pulled from their respective app stores.
