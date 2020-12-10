Google and Amazon fined for cookies breach by French privacy regulator

Sam Shead reports:

France’s data protection regulator, the Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés, issued Google and Amazon with substantial fines on Thursday for breaking rules on online advertising trackers, known as cookies.

The watchdog ordered Google to pay 100 million euros ($121 million) and Amazon to pay 35 million euros.

The CNIL said both companies had breached Article 82 of the French Data Protection Act, with Google committing three offences and Amazon committing two.