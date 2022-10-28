Google agrees to compliance reforms to prevent search warrant data loss

 October 28, 2022

David Shepardson reports:

The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google resolving a dispute with the search engine giant over the loss of data responsive to a 2016 search warrant.

The government said it was a “first-of-its-kind resolution” that would result in Google reforming “its legal process compliance program to ensure timely and complete responses to legal process such as subpoenas and search warrants.”

Read more at Reuters.

