Google agrees to compliance reforms to prevent search warrant data loss

October 28, 2022 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
David Shepardson reports:
The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) Google resolving a dispute with the search engine giant over the loss of data responsive to a 2016 search warrant.
The government said it was a “first-of-its-kind resolution” that would result in Google reforming “its legal process compliance program to ensure timely and complete responses to legal process such as subpoenas and search warrants.”
