Google Adds Feature to Zap Recent Search History in Privacy Push

Mark Bergen of Bloomberg reports:

Ever wish you could delete the last thing you searched for on Google? Now Google will let you.

Google announced the new feature Tuesday during its I/O software conference, part of a package of privacy controls the Alphabet Inc. company is pushing out to appease consumers and regulators.

Users now can tap on a tab inside their Google accounts to remove the last fifteen minutes of search history. The company has offered a feature to clear search histories, but people have found that data useful for tools like Maps or been unaware of the ability to delete it.