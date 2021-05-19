Google Adds Feature to Zap Recent Search History in Privacy Push

Mark Bergen of Bloomberg reports:

Ever wish you could delete the last thing you searched for on Google? Now Google will let you.

Google announced the new feature Tuesday during its I/O software conference, part of a package of privacy controls the Alphabet Inc. company is pushing out to appease consumers and regulators.

Users now can tap on a tab inside their Google accounts to remove the last fifteen minutes of search history. The company has offered a feature to clear search histories, but people have found that data useful for tools like Maps or been unaware of the ability to delete it.

Read more on Hindustan Times Tech.

