Global Vaccine Passports Have Arrived Courtesy of Google, EU

July 9, 2021 Healthcare, Surveillance
PrivacyToGo, a commercial entity offering “de-googled” products, writes:
On June 30th, 2021, the Google Developers blog announced the launch of vaccine passports in Android through its Passes API.
Less than 24 hours later, the European Union, long mired in a sea of national standards for digital jab records, rolled out its EU-wide vaccine passport.
Two completely different vaccine passport schemes unveiled on the same day, encompassing the whole of the Western world? What are the odds!
h/t, Joe Cadillic