Global Privacy Enforcement Network Privacy Sweep finds significant involvement of data protection authorities in COVID-19 solution-finding

Victoria — The Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN)’s annual international privacy

sweep has found that data protection authorities (DPAs) around the world, including BC’s Office

of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC), have focused resources on assessing the

privacy implications of applications and other initiatives associated with COVID-19.

The annual privacy sweeps typically consist of a prescribed week for member DPAs to collect

and assess information related to a predetermined theme. This year, the DPAs evaluated

privacy risks associated with these COVID-19 initiatives and have set clear rules around the

treatment of personal information that is involved.

The DPA’s scrutinized contact tracing mobile apps, the use of electronic wristbands, COVID-19

vaccine registers, and national border registers.