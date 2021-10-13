Global Privacy Enforcement Network Privacy Sweep finds significant involvement of data protection authorities in COVID-19 solution-finding
Victoria — The Global Privacy Enforcement Network (GPEN)’s annual international privacy
sweep has found that data protection authorities (DPAs) around the world, including BC’s Office
of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (OIPC), have focused resources on assessing the
privacy implications of applications and other initiatives associated with COVID-19.
The annual privacy sweeps typically consist of a prescribed week for member DPAs to collect
and assess information related to a predetermined theme. This year, the DPAs evaluated
privacy risks associated with these COVID-19 initiatives and have set clear rules around the
treatment of personal information that is involved.
The DPA’s scrutinized contact tracing mobile apps, the use of electronic wristbands, COVID-19
vaccine registers, and national border registers.
Read more of OIPC’s press release, here.
The full report is available here: https://privacy.org.nz/assets/zLEGACY-FILES/Reports/GPENSweep-2020-21-Report.pdf