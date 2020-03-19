Global Privacy Assembly Issues Statement on COVID-19

Dan Cooper and Luca Tosoni of Covington & Burling write:

On March 17, 2020, the Executive Committee of the Global Privacy Assembly (“GPA”) issued a statement on data protection in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The GPA is an entity representing data protection and privacy regulators around the globe, formerly known as the International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners (“ICDPPC”).

The GPA recognizes the unprecedented challenges being faced to address the spread of COVID-19, and acknowledges that data protection requirements do not stand in the way of tackling such challenges.