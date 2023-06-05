Ghost in the network

Lighthouse Reports reports:
In the decade since Edward Snowden’s leaks exposed the workings of the US and UK national surveillance apparatus, the market for spying services has fragmented and expanded into a start-up economy of location trackers, password crackers and data extractors. Investigations into this industry have focused on spyware companies like NSO Group and Intellexa. But here we expose a prolific actor in this space, operating not from a secret office building in the high tech hubs of Tel Aviv, Larnaca or Athens but from a modest terraced house on a sleepy sidestreet in the medieval town of Basel.
His name is Andreas Fink: maverick tech expert and telecom entrepreneur, former ally of Julian Assange and vocal critic of the security state, now turned surveillance industry enabler.
Read more at Lighthouse Reports.
Co-publications from this investigation
- Der Spiegel: How a Swiss IT entrepreneur enables global surveillance
- Haaretz: Global Surveillance: The Secretive Swiss Dealer Enabling Israeli Spy Firms
- Tages-Anzeiger: Swiss engineer supplies the spy industry
- Mediapart: Telecom network vulnerabilities: revelations on a surveillance broker
h/t, Joe Cadillic