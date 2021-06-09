German Supervisory Authorities Probe Data Transfers

Jun 092021
Lars Lensdorf, Dan Cooper, Sophie Herold, and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington & Burling write:
On June 1, 2021, several German supervisory authorities (“SAs”) announced the launch of a “nationwide investigation” into German companies transferring personal data outside of the European Economic Area. Currently, there is no official list of all the SAs participating in the investigation, but at least 8 of Germany’s 16 regional SAs have announced their intention to take part in it, including: Baden Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland.
