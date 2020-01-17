German Researchers Accessed Service Members’ Sensitive Medical Data—and One Lawmaker Wants Answers

Brandi Vincent reports:

A Democratic lawmaker wants answers and actions taken to address unsecured servers at three military medical facilities that he said are putting service members’ personal information at risk.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., penned a letter to the Defense Health Agency Thursday pressing it to eliminate the exposure of sensitive medical data belonging to military personnel that he said remains vulnerable due to risky practices at Fort Belvoir Medical Center, Ireland Army Health Clinic and the Womack Army Medical Center.