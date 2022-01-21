German Regulators Publish Cookie Guidance

Jan 212022
Ulrike Elteste of Covington and Burling writes:
On 22 December 2021, the conference of German data protection supervisory authorities (“DSK”) published its Guidance for Providers of Telemedia Services (Orientierungshilfe für Anbieter von Telemedien). Particularly relevant for providers of websites and mobile applications, the Guidance is largely devoted to the “cookie provision” of the German Telecommunication and Telemedia Privacy Act (TTDSG), which came into force on 1 December 2021. The publication focuses on the consent requirement for cookies and similar technologies, as well as relevant exceptions, introduced by the law.
Read more at InsidePrivacy.