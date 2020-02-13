German Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information Launches Public Consultation on Anonymization

Ulrike Elteste and Kristof Van Quathem of Covington & Burling write:

On February 10, 2020, Germany’s Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (BfDI) launched its first public consultation procedure. The consultation invites comments on a position paper of the BfDI which addresses the anonymization of personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), with a particular focus on the telecommunications sector (for example, the anonymization of location data in mobile networks).