German Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information Launches Public Consultation on Anonymization

Feb 13, 2020
 
Ulrike Elteste and Kristof Van Quathem of Covington & Burling write:

On February 10, 2020, Germany’s Federal Commissioner for Data Protection and Freedom of Information (BfDI) launched its first public consultation procedure.  The consultation invites comments on a position paper of the BfDI which addresses the anonymization of personal data under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), with a particular focus on the telecommunications sector (for example, the anonymization of location data in mobile networks).

