German Digital Affairs Committee hearing heaps scorn on Chat Control

Mar 032023
March 3, 2023 Non-U.S., Online, Surveillance
Thomas Claburn reports:
Europe’s proposed “Chat Control” legislation to automatically scan chat, email, and instant message communications for child sexual exploitation material (CSEM) ran up against broad resistance at a meeting of the German Parliament’s (Bundestag) Digital Affairs Committee on Wednesday.
By the Digital Affairs Committee’s own account, as algorithmically translated, “The plans, which include the use of technologies such as client-side scanning (CSS), were met with criticism from many quarters, which was also reflected in the assessments of the experts: the majority of the invited experts emphasized that the project [went] too far in crucial places.”
