German court rules against school niqab ban Feb 042020 February 4, 2020 Posted by Dissent Court, Non-U.S., Youth & Schools AFP reports: A court in Germany ruled Monday against an attempt by authorities in Hamburg to forbid a 16-year-old schoolgirl from wearing a niqab during lessons. The ruling, which cannot be appealed, has fuelled debate in Germany over whether schools should allow the niqab, a facial veil worn by Muslims which leaves only the wearer's eyes visible. Read more on The Local.