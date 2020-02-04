German court rules against school niqab ban

Feb 042020
 
 February 4, 2020  Posted by  Court, Non-U.S., Youth & Schools

AFP reports:

A court in Germany ruled Monday against an attempt by authorities in Hamburg to forbid a 16-year-old schoolgirl from wearing a niqab during lessons.

The ruling, which cannot be appealed, has fuelled debate in Germany over whether schools should allow the niqab, a facial veil worn by Muslims which leaves only the wearer’s eyes visible.

Read more on The Local.

