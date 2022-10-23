General questions on the applicability of Indonesia’s Personal Data Protection Law

Oct 232022
Chalid Heyder, Teguh Darmawan, and Andera Rabbani of Hogan Lovells write:
On 17 October 2022, Indonesia passed Law No. 27 of 2022 on Personal Data Protection (PDP Law) as the main regulatory instrument for personal data protection. The enactment of the PDP Law will inevitably affect the way your business navigates the regulatory compliance landscape particularly in relation to personal data protection in Indonesia. We have divided the content of our PDP Law update into two separate alerts for your ease of reading, and have presented below a series of questions as part of the first alert.
