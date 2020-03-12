GDPR Complaint Against Amazon Alleges Email Security Failures, Could Cost the Company Billions in Fines

Scott Ikeda reports:

A new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) complaint against Amazon, filed by a privacy activist organization, could cost the e-commerce giant quite a bit of money if it holds up. The complaint alleges that Amazon’s internal email security is lax, lacking the ability to encrypt emails sent between the platform’s third-party sellers and their customers.

[…]

The GDPR complaint was brought by the privacy advocacy group NOYB, which is headed up by activist Max Schrems. Schrems, a lawyer by trade, has a history of privacy actions of this nature dating back to 2011.