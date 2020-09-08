GAO report on DHS use of facial recognition on travelers

 September 8, 2020

Edward Hasbrouck writes:

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has released a new report requested by Congressional oversight committee chairs describing and assessing the ways that US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) use facial recognition to identity and track international (CBP) and domestic (TSA) travelers.

Here’s how the GAO says it works  (click flowchart for larger version):

Read more on Papers, Please!.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

