Game Over: Chinese Company Deploys Facial Recognition to Limit Teenagers

Jul 082021
July 8, 2021 Business, Non-U.S., Online, Surveillance, Youth & Schools
Tiffany May and Amy Chang Chien
For almost every video game restriction, children and teenagers will find a way around it.
But the room to maneuver is shrinking in China, where underage players are required to log on using their real names and identification numbers as part of countrywide regulations aimed at limiting screen time and keeping internet addiction in check. In 2019, the country imposed a cybercurfew barring those under 18 from playing games between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.
Read more on The New York Times.