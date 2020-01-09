GA: Richmond Hill man charged with creating scheme to falsely report HIPAA violations

Jan 092020
January 9, 2020
Clinton Hinely reports:
A Richmond Hill man has been charged with falsely accusing people of patient privacy violations.
Jeffrey Parker, 43, is charged with one count of false statements, according to a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to five years in federal prison.
According to court documents, Parker used an intricate scheme to claim a former acquaintance had violated privacy provisions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
h/t, @Matt_R_Fisher