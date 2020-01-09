GA: Richmond Hill man charged with creating scheme to falsely report HIPAA violations

Jan 092020
 
 January 9, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Court, Healthcare, Laws, U.S.

Clinton Hinely reports:

A Richmond Hill man has been charged with falsely accusing people of patient privacy violations.

Jeffrey Parker, 43, is charged with one count of false statements, according to a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to five years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Parker used an intricate scheme to claim a former acquaintance had violated privacy provisions of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Read  more on WTOC.

h/t, @Matt_R_Fisher

