Fusion Centers Target The Homeless, Substance Abusers, Protesters And More

Apr 092022
April 9, 2022 Surveillance, U.S.
Joe Cadillic writes:
A damning report on the Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) or Fusion Center, reveals just how intertwined corporate and government surveillance of the public has become.
Fusion centers are notoriously secretive about public surveillance and what little we know can be summed up thusly:
“Official secrecy, moreover, cloaks fusion centers, so what little public information is available on a particular fusion center rarely provides much detail on its unique profile.”
Read more at MassPrivateI.