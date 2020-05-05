Funding off limits for school facial recognition projects

Connor Hoffman reports:
In a surprise unannounced change, the New York State Education Department amended its website to explain the department is not currently approving Smart Schools Bond Act project applications that utilize facial recognition technology.
The Union-Sun & Journal noticed the change last week.
“The Review Board is not currently approving plans that include facial recognition technology or other similar self-learning analytic software,” the website says.
It is unclear when exactly the change was made or whether it’s permanent.
Read more on Lockport Journal.
While this is good news, it’s also a bit confusing news until we find out more about why the decision was made. It would be nice if the state had suddenly gained insight into how dystopian some of these technologies are, but I’m a bit skeptical that that’s the explanation.
h/t, Joe Cadillic