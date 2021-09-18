‘Fundamental Right’: Defiant Texas Doctor Goes Public About Abortion He Provided

Sep 182021
 
 September 18, 2021  Posted by  Featured News, Healthcare, Laws, U.S.

Mary Papenfuss reports:

A defiant Texas doctor has boldly gone public about a newly illegal abortion procedure he performed earlier this month, saying he had a “duty of care” to his patient and she had a “fundamental right” to an abortion.

“I fully understood that there could be legal consequences,” Dr. Alan Braid, of San Antonio, wrote in an essay Saturday in The Washington Post. “But I wanted to make sure that Texas didn’t get away with its bid to prevent this blatantly unconstitutional law from being tested.”

Read more on HuffPost.

