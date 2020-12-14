FTC to launch sweeping privacy study of top tech platforms

Ashley Gold reports:

The Federal Trade Commission will announce Monday that it’s launching a new inquiry into the privacy and data collection practices of major tech firms including Amazon, TikTok owner ByteDance, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook as well as its subsidiary WhatsApp, Axios has learned.

The big picture: The move comes amid broader scrutiny for the industry and appears to be a wide-reaching inquiry into everything major tech companies know about their users and what they do with that data, as well as their broader business plans.