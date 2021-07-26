FTC to Host Virtual PrivacyCon 2021 on July 27

The Federal Trade Commission will host PrivacyCon 2021 to examine the latest research and trends related to consumer privacy and data security.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

WHERE: The event will be held online. A link to view PrivacyCon will be posted the morning of the event to ftc.gov and the event page

WHO: The event will feature remarks by Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and FTC Chief Technologist Erie Meyer, as well as presentations and discussions on a variety of privacy and data security research.

TWITTER: The event will be tweeted live from the FTC’s Twitter page (@FTC) using the hashtag #PrivacyCon21.