FTC to Host Virtual PrivacyCon 2020 on July 21

Jul 202020
 
 July 20, 2020  Posted by  Announcements
WHAT: The Federal Trade Commission will host PrivacyCon 2020 to examine the latest research and trends related to consumer privacy and data security.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET
WHERE: The event will be held online. A link to view PrivacyCon will be posted the morning of the event to ftc.gov and the event page.
WHO: The event will feature opening remarks by FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith, as well as presentations and discussions on a variety of privacy and data security research.
TWITTER: The event will be tweeted live from the FTC’s Twitter page (@FTC) using the hashtag #PrivacyCon20.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.