FTC to Host Virtual PrivacyCon 2020 on July 21

WHAT: The Federal Trade Commission will host PrivacyCon 2020 to examine the latest research and trends related to consumer privacy and data security.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 21, 2020, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET

WHERE: The event will be held online. A link to view PrivacyCon will be posted the morning of the event to ftc.gov and the event page.

WHO: The event will feature opening remarks by FTC Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith, as well as presentations and discussions on a variety of privacy and data security research.