FTC Surveillance App Settlement Signals Concern Over Deceptive Tracking

Sep 252021
September 25, 2021 Breaches, Business, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Liisa Thomas and Harrison Schafer of SheppardMullin write:
The FTC recently settled with a surveillance app operator over allegations that the company facilitated the secret harvesting of personal information. According to the FTC, the main users of Support King, LLC’s “SpyFone” app were bad actors who used the tool to remotely monitor users’ physical and digital activities. The FTC dismissed the company’s argument that the users were employers and parents as a “pretext.” It felt neither group would want to use the product, which to install required minimizing the device’s security settings and potentially voiding the device warranty.
Read more on Eye on Privacy.