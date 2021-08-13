FTC Signals Focus on Healthcare and Technology Platforms, Among Others

Aug 132021
Liisa Thomas, Kari Rollins & Charles Glove of SheppardMullin write:
The FTC recently voted to authorize the use of compulsory processes—the FTC’s primary investigatory tools—on what it calls “key law enforcement priorities.” The resolutions allow investigators to take actions like issuing subpoenas and civil investigations demands (commonly referred to as “CIDs”) in a variety of areas. Of note is the inclusion of both healthcare markets and technology platforms, signaling a potential FTC interest in those sectors.
