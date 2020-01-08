FTC Settles with Broker Who Allegedly Disclosed Personal Information of Yelp Reviewers

Jan 082020
James Yoon of Covington & Burling writes:
On January 6, 2020, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued a California-based mortgage broker for allegedly disclosing the personal information of customers who left negative Yelp reviews, and filed a settlement of the claims.
According to the complaint, Ramon Walker is the owner and operator of Mortgage Solutions FCS, Inc., a broker connecting residential mortgage lenders with prospective borrowers. In providing its services, Mortgage Solutions allegedly obtains personal information directly from its customers and from their credit reports.
