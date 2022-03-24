FTC Settles Privacy and Security Allegations with Online Merchant for $500K and Agreement to Extensive Compliance Program

Joseph J. Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis writes about the recent CafePress settlement:

The FTC recently settled its enforcement action involving data privacy and security allegations against an online seller of customized merchandise. In addition to agreeing to pay $500,000, the online merchant consented to multiyear compliance, recordkeeping, and FTC reporting requirements. The essence of the FTC’s seven count Complaint is that the merchant failed to properly disclose a data breach, misrepresented is data privacy and security practices, and did not maintain reasonable data security practices.

In reviewing the FTC enforcement action in this matter, it is interesting to see what the agency considered personal information:

