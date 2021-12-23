FTC Seeks to Move Beyond Notice and Consent to Restrict Data Collection and Use

Amy Gordon and Ryan P. Blaney of Proskauer write:

The FTC indicated that it will use its rulemaking authority under the FTC Act’s Section 18 to create a new rule that will likely seek to rein in broad data collection and use.

In October 2021, FTC Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter made two speeches in which she expressed a desire to move beyond the FTC’s “notice-and-consent” framework to address broader surveillance practices that underlie the digital advertising economy, specifically by applying “bright-line purpose and use restrictions that minimize the data that can be collected and how it can be deployed.”

Read more at Privacy Law Blog.

