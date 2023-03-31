FTC readies children’s privacy case against Amazon

Mar 312023
March 31, 2023 Breaches, Business, Featured News, Govt, U.S., Youth & Schools
Josh Sisco reports:
The Federal Trade Commission is planning to move forward soon with a case against Amazon over alleged privacy violations stemming from the use of children’s data with the company’s Alexa voice assistant, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.
The antitrust and consumer protection agency has been investigating Amazon on a number of fronts for several years, including for possible violations of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, which could potentially allow the agency to collect large civil monetary penalties.
