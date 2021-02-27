FTC: Protect Women’s Privacy

Sharon Kyle writes:

According to the Federal Trade Commission, a technology start-up that develops and distributes a mobile application called Flo Period & Ovulation Tracker is in a bit of trouble.  The App collects and stores menstruation and fertility information about millions of women who use their app worldwide. No big deal, right?

The problem is the technology start-up allegedly shared and monetized the data collected in the app without getting the appropriate approvals. The FTC investigated allegations of sharing menstruation and pregnancy data without the permission of the users with third parties like Facebook and Google.

Read more on LA Progressive.

