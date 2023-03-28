FTC Focuses on Pixel Tracking, and Not Just at Healthcare Companies

Joseph J. Lazzarotti of JacksonLewis writes:
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recently took enforcement action against digital healthcare companies for sharing user information vie third-party tracking pixels, which enable the collection of user data. At the start of the year, the U.S. Health and Human Services Office of Civil Rights issued its own bulletin with guidance regarding tracking pixel technology for covered entities and business associates subject to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). However, the FTC’s new focus highlights that issues with pixel tracking are not only a concern for covered entities and business associates under HIPAA.
