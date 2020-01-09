FTC Finalizes Settlement with California Tech Company Related to Privacy Shield

The Federal Trade Commission has finalized a settlement with a California technology company over allegations that it falsely claimed participation in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework, which enables companies to transfer consumer data legally from European Union countries to the United States.

The FTC alleged that Medable, Inc., falsely claimed in its privacy policy that it was a certified participant in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework and adhered to the program’s principles. As part of the settlement with the FTC, Medable is prohibited from misrepresenting its participation in the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield framework, any other privacy or data security program sponsored by the government, or any self-regulatory or standard-setting organization.

After receiving no comments on the proposed settlement, the Commission voted 5-0 to give final approval to the settlement.

Source: Federal Trade Commission