FTC: Commercial Surveillance and Data Security Rulemaking

From the FTC:

Commercial surveillance is the business of collecting, analyzing, and profiting from information about people. Technologies essential to everyday life also enable near constant surveillance of people’s private lives. The volume of data collected exposes people to identity thieves and hackers. Mass surveillance has heightened the risks and stakes of errors, deception, manipulation, and other abuses. The Federal Trade Commission is asking the public to weigh in on whether new rules are needed to protect people’s privacy and information in the commercial surveillance economy.

The Commission is hosting a public forum on commercial surveillance and data security to be held virtually on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Members of the public are invited to attend. Learn more on the Commercial Surveillance and Data Security Public Forum page.

Submit a Comment

The Advanced Notice of Proposed Rulemaking asks a series of questions about practices related to commercial surveillance and data security. The topic areas and the questions are listed below. Anyone from the public can submit a comment weighing in on the rulemaking, the general topics, or a specific question. The link to submit comments to the Federal Register on Regulations.gov will be posted as soon as it is available.

This ANPR has alluded to only a fraction of the potential consumer harms arising from lax data security or commercial surveillance practices, including those concerning physical security, economic injury, psychological harm, reputational injury, and unwanted intrusion.