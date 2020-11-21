FTC asks court to force Bannon to testify on Cambridge Analytica scandal

Leah Nylen reports:

The Federal Trade Commission has asked a federal court to force former Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon to testify under oath as part of the agency’s investigation into Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica data breach.

FTC prosecutors said they want to interview Bannon as part of a probe into whether he should be found personally liable for his involvement in the breach, in which the now-defunct political data firm improperly obtained information on about 50 million Facebook users.