From California to Brazil: Europe’s privacy laws have created a recipe for the world

Jonathan Keane reports:

As Europe’s sweeping GDPR laws approach their third anniversary, other jurisdictions around the world are taking cues from it to develop their own frameworks.

The EU regulation (the General Data Protection Regulation) has helped put data protection front of mind for policymakers and businesses, especially with the specter of large fines.

“Definitely the GDPR has created a much bigger privacy awareness. A lot of companies are saying now that it’s being discussed in boardrooms because of the potential amount of the fines,” Estelle Masse, senior policy analyst at digital rights group Access Now, said.

