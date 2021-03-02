French Supervisory Authority Publishes Results of Public Consultation on the Digital Rights of Minors

Mar 022021
 
 March 2, 2021  Posted by  Non-U.S., Youth & Schools

Kristof Van Quathem, Juliette Leportois, and Nicholas Shepherd of Covington & Burling write:

In January 2021, the French Supervisory Authority (“CNIL”) published a summary report of contributions it received in response to a public consultation and survey on the digital rights of minors launched in April 2020 (see the press release here and a summary report here, both in French).  Stakeholders who responded to the consultation included companies, professionals dedicated to the legal and educational issues related to children, parents and minors.

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.