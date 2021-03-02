French Supervisory Authority Publishes Results of Public Consultation on the Digital Rights of Minors
Mar 022021
March 2, 2021 Non-U.S., Youth & Schools
Kristof Van Quathem, Juliette Leportois, and Nicholas Shepherd of Covington & Burling write:
In January 2021, the French Supervisory Authority (“CNIL”) published a summary report of contributions it received in response to a public consultation and survey on the digital rights of minors launched in April 2020 (see the press release here and a summary report here, both in French). Stakeholders who responded to the consultation included companies, professionals dedicated to the legal and educational issues related to children, parents and minors.
