French Supervisory Authority Publishes Final Version of Cookie Guidelines, Says It Will Start Enforcing Them in April 2021

 October 6, 2020  Posted by  Business, Laws, Non-U.S., Online

Kristof Van Quathem, Anna Oberschelp de Meneses and Nicholas Shepherd of Covington & Burling write:

On October 1, 2020, the French Supervisory Authority (“CNIL”) published the final version of its Guidelines on cookies and other tracking technologies (hereafter, “guidelines” – see announcement here, and guidelines here, in French), as well as an adjoining set of best practice recommendations (in French) with examples on how to implement the guidelines.  In this blog post, we summarize the key points mentioned in the CNIL’s guidelines.

The new version of the guidelines takes into account contributions submitted by various stakeholders during the public consultation period for both documents, as well as a recent decision of the French Council of State regarding a prior version of the guidelines.

Read more on InsidePrivacy.

