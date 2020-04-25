French Supervisory Authority launches public consultation on the digital rights of minors

Kristof Van Quathem and Anna Oberschelp de Meneses of Covington & Burling write:

On April 21, 2020, the French Supervisory Authority (“CNIL”) launched a public consultation on the rights of minors in the digital services. The consultation is open until June 1, 2020. The CNIL will use the contributions it receives to prepare recommendations in this area.

Under the French Data Protection Law, minors over 15 years old can consent, without parental consent, to the processing of their personal data in digital services. According to the CNIL, the privacy of minors on the Internet still raises questions that have not been fully addressed by the French Data Protection Law and the GDPR.