French Privacy Watchdog Seeks to Keep Track of Online Cookies

Stephanie Bodoni reports:

France’s privacy watchdog drafted guidelines for the proper use of online tracking tools in the wake of a series of complaints about companies’ use of people’s online data for advertising and marketing purposes without consent.

CNIL, France’s data protection authority, published the draft guidelines Tuesday as part of an action plan to help better protect users’ privacy against the unjustified use of their data. Companies have until Feb. 25 to comment on the draft which will then be finalized and lead to a six-month period for companies to adapt to the new measures.