French privacy watchdog approves coronavirus tracing app

May 262020
 
 May 26, 2020  Posted by  Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance

From The Local:

France’s privacy watchdog gave the green light on Tuesday to a government-backed cellphone app that will alert users if they have been in contact with an infected person.

Use of the app called StopCovid will be voluntary, and will keep track of users who had been in close proximity of one another over a two-week period.

Read more on The Local (FR).

