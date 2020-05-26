French privacy watchdog approves coronavirus tracing app May 262020 May 26, 2020 Posted by Dissent Healthcare, Non-U.S., Surveillance From The Local: France’s privacy watchdog gave the green light on Tuesday to a government-backed cellphone app that will alert users if they have been in contact with an infected person. Use of the app called StopCovid will be voluntary, and will keep track of users who had been in close proximity of one another over a two-week period. Read more on The Local (FR). Related Posts:Apple, Google Launch COVID-19 Exposure Notification ToolSingapore looking at wearable devices to support…French Privacy Watchdog Seeks to Keep Track of…Op-Ed: Coronavirus tracing apps are coming. Here’s…French dating sites 'not protecting client privacy' Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your Comment You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong> Name (required) E-mail (required) URI This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.