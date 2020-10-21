French Highest Court Rejects Temporary Suspension of France’s Health Data Hub; Calls for Additional Guarantees Following Schrems II

Hunton Andrews Kurth writes:

On October 13, 2020, France’s highest administrative court (the “Conseil d’État”) issued a summary judgment that rejected a request for the suspension of France’s centralized health data platform, Health Data Hub (the “HDH”), currently hosted by Microsoft. However, the Conseil d’État recognized that there is a risk of U.S. intelligence services requesting the data and called for additional guarantees under the control of the French data protection authority (the “CNIL”).